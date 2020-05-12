Free Program to Help Recovery from Chemical Dependency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pandemic is stressful for most people but it is especially challenging for those who are struggling anyway to recover from an addiction.
That’s why the timing may seem perfect for a new program underway now at Covenant Health.
It is partnering with Texas Tech Physicians and the Department of Psychiatry at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center to bring a new option to those who are recovering from a chemical dependency to help them get through some tough times.
Dr. Sarah Wakefield is chair of Psychiatry at TTUHSC and is also the Director of the new Chemical Dependency Intensive Outpatient Clinic.
She explains, "This is based on a matrix model which means there are groups and individual sessions. there are also 12 step meetings that you can do on your own time. What is also really exciting about it is that it happens multiple times a week. It happens in the evening so you can continue other responsibilities you have and it’s an ongoing 16 week course to get you to the point where you have those coping skills and the resources you need to continue to be substance free in the future."
So, what makes this program different from what is already available here? She describes one option in the interview on this page but explains that it has been shut down. Another option she says is outside of Lubbock and requires some driving. However, this new IOC at Covenant offers a more convenient way for people to get the help they need while staying in touch with family, work and community.
Also, she explains that while grant funding is available, this is a free program.
It is only available to adults age 18 and over who have already been through detox.
For more information, Dr. Wakefield explains more in the interview or you can call the clinic at (806) 725-7145 which is located at 4000 22nd Place.
