Full Video: One on one with South Plains’ women’s basketball head coach Ara Baten

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sports Reporter Ronald Clark goes one on one with new Lady Texans Head basketball coach Ara Baten in an interview you’ll only see here on KCBD.
Baten spoke about the timing to move to South Plains college, what it’s like to take over at a rival school, and his keys to keep the success going with the Lady Texans program.
He has spent the last 13 years coaching women’s basketball at Odessa college. The Lady Wranglers played South Plains college twice this past season, losing both games to the Lady Texans. Following the departure of former head coach Cayla Petree, Baten inherits a team that went 32-1 last year, but only returns one player.
