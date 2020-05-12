Isolated storms Tuesday evening, severe storms possible Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A stronger than expected cold front brought cooler air across portions of the South Plains Tuesday afternoon.
This frontal system has stalled southwest of Lubbock and will provide the focus for a few showers and thunderstorms this evening across the Western and Southwestern South Plains.
If storms develop, they could become severe with a hail and strong wind gust risk being the main hazards.
If this happens, storm coverage will likely move to the east and then dissipate after sunset with the loss of daytime heating.
Low clouds and fog are possible for all of us overnight. Lows remain in the middle to upper 50’s.
Wednesday is looking active across portions of the Central and Eastern South Plains.
The dry line will sharpen during the day.
This could trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.
Large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially for areas east of Lubbock.
Remain weather conscious Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Highs warm to between 85 and 90 degrees across the entire area.
