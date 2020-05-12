Jury indicts Lubbock man; charged with stabbing mother, threatening police officers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury, charged with aggravated assault and threat of aggravated assault. A report from LPD states police found Aguirre’s mother with multiple stab wounds after he threatened police officers with a knife, telling them, “I did it.”
Josue Aguirre, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and threat of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 4600 block of 31st Street on March 1. Upon arrival, the police report states they found Aguirre in the backyard.
According to the report, he took a witness into the house and when he came outside again, he told the officers, “I did it.”
Police say Aguirre had a knife in his hand, and began moving quickly at the officers with the knife raised.
After one officer unholstered his pistol and the other unholstered his taser, the report says Aguirre lowered the knife to his pocket.
As another officer approached with his taser drawn, Aguirre reached for the knife, and was tased. The report says Aguirre was then taken into custody.
Police found the victim, Aguirre’s mother, with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital.
Aguirre is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $22,500.
