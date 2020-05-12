5 juveniles arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit with the Lubbock Police Department is investigating an early morning crash following a chase of a stolen vehicle. Five juveniles were arrested and charged.
Shortly before 4:30 a.m., Lubbock Police officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near 106th Street and Memphis Avenue.
Officers realized the vehicle was stolen and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver failed to stop and began evading, leading to a short pursuit that ended when the vehicle drove into a muddy field and rolled.
Of the five juveniles in the vehicle, one had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries. Those two were taken to University Medical Center and medically cleared. All five juveniles were arrested on various charges.
One 15-year-old has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest by vehicle, evading arrest on foot, engaging in organized crime.
Another 15-year-old, a 13-year-old and two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest and engaging in organized crime.
