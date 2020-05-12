KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Honey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Honey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Honey is a 2-year-old lab-pit mix.
She is up-to-date on her shots and has been spayed. She was also adopted for a short time, but was taken back to the shelter through no fault of her own.
Honey’s adoption fees for Tuesday, May 12, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
