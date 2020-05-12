Regional Monument of Courage construction delayed due to COVID-19, still time to purchase bricks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - COVID-19 is having an impact on construction projects across the nation, and here in Lubbock, including the Regional Monument of Courage which was supposed to be done and presented on Memorial Day. Now, project leaders are looking forward to the completion date, which they hope will be in a couple of weeks.
The Regional Monument of Courage -once finished- will be in Henry Huneke Park in South Lubbock, next to the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial. The foundation has been set, but the granite monuments with inscriptions recognizing different veterans has not arrived from Georgia yet.
“It's just a matter of time to get them shipped out. Pretty much, it's a supply chain issue for them,” said Steve Oien, the Commander for Chapter 0900 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The group, along with the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Lubbock, and Friends of the Monument are in charge of the $300,000 project.
The monument will recognize Medal of Honor recipients (the highest honor given to a servicemen by the government), Gold Star families (families whose loved ones have died in service), and Purple Heart recipients (those who have been wounded in combat).
There are 12 medal of honor recipients in the West Texas area whose names and faces will be inscribed in a tall granite pillar once the shipment comes in.
There’s still time for Lubbockites to help. Bricks are being sold to fund a garden and short restraining wall around the monument. Bricks are $200 and can be purchased in honor of a veteran, by a veteran, or can even just represent a non-veteran family. You do not have to be a veteran.
To fill out a form, visit: https://www.0900moph.com/ or https://www.mophtx.com/ . You can also call Steve Oien at 707-592-4598.
