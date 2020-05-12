Short morning pursuit leads to crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries after a crash that followed a short police chase Tuesday morning.
The Lubbock Police Department says it’s Major Crash Investigation responded to that crash near 125th Street and Memphis Avenue. Police were originally called to a suspicious vehicle call.
That call led to a short chase and ultimately resulted in the crash. One of the people in the vehicle being pursued was moderately injured.
There is no word on how many arrests, if any, have been made.
