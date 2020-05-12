State agencies directed to test all Texas nursing homes for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott has directed multiple state agencies to test 100 percent of all nursing homes residents and staff in the State of Texas. The directive comes after a White House recommendation on Monday.
Vice President Mike Pence made this recommendation during a conference call with United States governors on Monday. Throughout the U.S. around 27,000 nursing homes and long-term care residents and staff have died from COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities, according to The Associated Press.
Later on Monday, Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services to develop and implement a plan to test all residents and staff throughout the state.
Lubbock is one of the many counties throughout Texas that has seen outbreaks in nursing homes, most notably in Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. However, it was also announced that as of Monday morning only one of the seven recent deaths related to COVID-19 in Lubbock County was a nursing home resident.
“The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity — especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes,” Abbott said in a news release. “This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM, and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.