Storm chance diminishes overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Strong thunderstorms will continue marching east and out of our viewing area overnight.
Severe weather risks have diminished although lightning and strong wind gusts remain possible across the Eastern half of the area.
Lows drop into the 50’s overnight with rain coming to an end.
Middle 80’s are expected Tuesday as skies clear although a few storms may redevelop across the area Tuesday afternoon in isolated coverage.
Storms remain possible east of Lubbock Wednesday and Thursday before chances return for all of us over the weekend.
