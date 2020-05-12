Texas man sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing a child/child pornography

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KCBD) - A man from Water Valley, Texas, was sentenced today to serve 60 years in prison for producing hundreds of videos and images of himself sexually abusing a child, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.
Douglas Stephen Groover, 37, was sentenced after pleading guilty in February 2020 to two counts of production of child pornography.
According to court documents, in addition to the hundreds of videos and images he created of himself sexually abusing a minor, he also admitted to sexually abusing at least two additional minors.
Groover also admitted to maintaining a large collection of child pornography, which included depictions of the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, sadism and bestiality.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.