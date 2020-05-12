50th Anniversary: Former Lubbock Mayor recalls his role after deadly 1970 tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - May 11, 1970. Just 19 days into his new office as Mayor, Dr. Jim Granberry, the youngest Mayor in Lubbock history, was faced with the task of bringing a community together. He had to complete that task during an historic disaster. There would be no “settling in” period for the orthodontist turned Mayor, as he received a phone call from the Mayor Pro Tem, Deaton Rigsby.
That call added a twist to his new role.
Granberry recalls Rigsby coming by to pick him up. They made their way to City Hall and that’s when Granberry says, “Things developed after that, in terms of recovery.”
Granberry, just 37 years old at the time, had many decisions to make and had to make them quickly. He shared with us what some of his very first steps were in his response.
He said, "I called the council together and a little side room and I said look, I know I'm the mayor of the city and I'm going to declare a city emergency and I want you all to understand that I want city council to stay and continue session and we'll make decisions about what happens here as a body rather than the mayor doing it individually."
There was great tension within the Lubbock community at that time. Tension that Granberry described as, “a city divided.” He says it all stemmed from racial barriers. However, on this day that all would change.
Granberry explained, “It still was a blessing in some ways... this seemed to pull everybody together. Even though the overall destruction was terrible and loss of life was certainly something that we regret....we certainly walked among all the wounded, hurt people and held their hands and prayed for them and wished them the best.”
To this day, Granberry doesn’t try and claim any credit for how things came together. Instead, he says it was simply a greater power. As Granberry puts it, "I guess it makes you stop to realize that there’s certainly power greater than yourself or the people around you. And if you just keep faith in that, everything will be alright. That was the spirit of the city and Lubbock that did it and I was glad to be a part of that.”
Lubbock’s former mayor says, although he has only been back to Lubbock once in the past 27 years, he has never lost his love and admiration for the city of Lubbock.
When asked what message he would like to send to Lubbockites and survivors of the disaster, half a century ago, he said this. “I would just say to them, keep building in the spirit of togetherness and I think that Lubbock will continue to grow and prosper and do well. I’m very thankful that they’ve done so well and grown so much.”
