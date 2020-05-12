50th Anniversary: Former Lubbock Mayor recalls his role after deadly 1970 tornado

To this day, Granberry doesn’t try and claim any credit for how things came together. Instead, he says it was simply a greater power. As Granberry puts it, "I guess it makes you stop to realize that there’s certainly power greater than yourself or the people around you. And if you just keep faith in that, everything will be alright. That was the spirit of the city and Lubbock that did it and I was glad to be a part of that.”