Walmart test center to change days, hours of operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Friday, the Walmart COVID-19 test center at 11415 Quaker Ave. will test people from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
The testing site will have its current operational hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Wednesday.
Appointments still need to be made through an online portal at www.DoINeedACOVID19test.com. There are also eligibility requirements people have to meet that are set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those who have further questions are also asked to call 800-635-8611.
Anyone tested must wear a mask and stay in their vehicles during a verification period and throughout the test. It is a self-administered nasal swab and testing is available for all ages.
