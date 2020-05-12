Wolfforth company to pay back wages to worker denied paid sick leave

The FFCRA is helping the U.S. defeat the workplace effects of the coronavirus by giving tax credits to all American businesses with fewer than 500 employees. These credits help employers provide employees with paid leave for an employee’s health needs, or to care for family members. The law enables employers to keep their workers on their payrolls, while at the same time ensuring that workers are not forced to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to combat the virus.