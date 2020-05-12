Woodrow family cleaning up after Monday night’s storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday night’s severe weather damaged a few areas across the South Plains. Residents in New Home and Woodrow spent Tuesday cleaning up.
Penny Rushing, and her family, were home last night when the rain and hail started. She explained what happened next.
“And then it sounded like, just a loud noise, like kind of a light train noise but not and we didn’t hear any of this happening in my house,” said Rushing, “but my son lives right next to me, his house was shaking and he said ‘mom my house is shaking.’ And I said, well we don’t have no water all of a sudden; so he came over and we came out to check the well and we saw all this (points to damage.)”
“This was one of our first events of the spring,” said Jody James, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist With National Weather Service Lubbock, “We had some storms that developed out in the western South Plains, and we had slight risk of severe weather. So, we were expecting some severe. The storms kind of developed to be more- they were hailers. At first, we had some hail reports, and then it’s kind of transitioned into a little bit more wind.”
Rushing and her family have lived in Woodrow for 30 years, and Tuesday, they were picking up after strong winds damaged a few of their buildings near their home, including their carport.
“It was built with 12-inch railroad ties, nailed in two telephone poles on top and it was kind of like an “A-frame” and then we had metal over there,” said Rushing, “I could see the wind taken off the metal but not the railroad ties being I mean the telephone poles where the railroad ties. No, I just can't see it.”
James said strong winds caused damage across the South Plains. He said they received 5-6 reports of damage.
“Probably had just some enhanced gusts along that gust front is that thunderstorm moved across the area,” said James, “You know, sometimes the wind number one can be a little localized in a small area. But also, sometimes it can get under some, you know, flashing on the side of a roof or a porch or overhang and depending on the angle of the winds and you can see some damage that way.”
Rushing said her family lost their insurance after her husband died. And she says that she will ask her friends and family for help to clean up.
