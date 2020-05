A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe over England, May 11, 2020. Bomber Task Force missions are intended to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective defense of the NATO alliance and are a visible demonstration of the U.S. capability of extended deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly O’Connor) (Source: Staff Sgt. Kelly OConnor)