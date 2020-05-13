Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock COVID cases climb over 600, city homicides pass those in 2019, Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration

By Michael Cantu | May 13, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 6:52 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 506.

Lubbock has passed the number of homicides for last year in just the first five months of this year.

Gov. Greg Abbott has extended the Texas disaster declaration for another 30 days.

The nation’s top health experts warned a Senate committee that re-opening too soon could trigger more coronavirus outbreaks.

  • Doctors said more testing is needed nationwide and a vaccine would likely not be available before school starts in the fall.
  • The Senate committee heard testimony Tuesday from the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
  • Read more on that prediction here: Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast

