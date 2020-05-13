Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 506.
- There have been 308 recoveries and 227 cases are currently active.
- The Health Department reports 50 people have died.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: City reports 7 new cases, 605 total in Lubbock County
Lubbock has passed the number of homicides for last year in just the first five months of this year.
- So far police have responded to 19 homicides for 2020.
- Lubbock had 16 in 2019.
- KCBD’s Kasie Davis has the full story here: Lubbock Police speak on homicide increase as number for 2020 eclipses all of 2019
Gov. Greg Abbott has extended the Texas disaster declaration for another 30 days.
- The declaration provides more resources to help Texans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Read more here: Governor Abbott extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties
The nation’s top health experts warned a Senate committee that re-opening too soon could trigger more coronavirus outbreaks.
- Doctors said more testing is needed nationwide and a vaccine would likely not be available before school starts in the fall.
- The Senate committee heard testimony Tuesday from the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
- Read more on that prediction here: Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast
