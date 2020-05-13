Some SPC graduates receiving associate’s degrees before graduating high school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Miranda Nale is a high school senior at Whitharral ISD, but last Friday, she graduated with her Associate of Arts degree in General Studies from South Plains College (SPC), two weeks before she’s set to graduate from high school.
SPC said Nale is one of about 40 seniors who have completed dual credit classes through SPC to get their degree before their high school diploma something South Plains College says more students are taking advantage of.
“We’ve actually seen an exponential increase over the past four or five years of students graduating with their associate’s degrees at the same time they’re graduating high school,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, Dean of Dual Enrollment And Distance Education at South Plains College.
Nale explains what’s next for her.
“I plan to further it and go to Amarillo College and get my degree in mortuary sciences,” Nale said. “I have an internship for that.”
Nale says several people have inspired her, including teachers and family.
"My mother specifically because she was the first out of my entire family to get a higher education. She actually was set to graduate this year as well with her Master’s in Education,” Nale said. “I find her very inspirational because of watching her fight to get her education. She’s a big inspiration for me.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, about 700 South Plains College graduates were not able to walk the stage, so SPC decided to honor them virtually. The college will be sending them a commencement box to each of them.
