Foggy morning, stormy afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog returned to the viewing area this morning, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM CDT. Storms are expected to return this afternoon, bringing a risk of severe weather.
A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 this morning for much of the central and northern viewing area. Included in the Advisory are Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland, Littlefield, Dimmitt, Tulia, Silverton Floydada, Crosbyton, Paducah, Dickens, Matador, Turkey, Memphis, Childress, Paducah, and Guthrie.
This morning's cloud cover may produce some misting or drizzle. If you will be driving in the area this morning plan on additional drive-time, keep extra space between vehicles, slow down - give yourself more time to stop, and use your low-beam headlights - they help other drivers see your vehicle - even during the day.
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are again expected this afternoon and evening. Severe storms are likely in the viewing area, in particular near and east of the I27-Hwy87 corridor.
Conditions favor severe types of damaging large hail and wind gusts. Hail up to the size of baseballs is possible. Wind gusts greater than 65 mph are possible. An isolated tornado or two are possible.
Conditions favor an earlier start to the storms, perhaps early afternoon over the western viewing area. This could place thunderstorms in the Lubbock and Plainview areas around mid-afternoon, near the Caprock by late afternoon, and east of the Cap this evening.
Conditions also indicate locally heavy rainfall will accompany some of the storms. This may result in flooding, especially of low areas (where water typically collects). Avoid driving into flood water. If you encounter water covering a road - Turn Around, Don't Drown.
Times are estimates. Storms may occur at other locations at other times. Please stay weather aware. Our Weather app is designed to help you do that. Plus, there is no charge to download or use it. Search for KCBD Weather in your Play or App store.
Please check back later this morning for updates to this story and my video posting here by about 9 AM.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.