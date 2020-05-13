Garcia-Frazier tabbed as new Lubbock High softball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After spending eight years as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Coronado High, Daniela Garcia-Frazier has been named the new head softball coach at Lubbock High School.
“I was definitely excited," said Garcia-Frazier. "And I just want to thank all the A.D.'s and coordinators for believing in me and knowing that I can do this. You know this is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve waited 8 years and I finally get to show you what I got.”
During her time as a student athlete, Garcia-Frazier played volleyball, basketball, and softball for the Mustangs before attending Navarro College then earning a scholarship to play softball at Lubbock Christian University. The first time head coach won a national championship in 2007 with LCU.
While she said she’s more than ready to make the switch to head coach, she did acknowledge it’ll be a change to take to the home dugout at Lubbock high instead of the visiting dugout like she’s used to.
“It’s definitely hard, because I’ve always been a Mustang and that’s all I’ve known. But I was ready to make that adjustment or jump to be a head coach and so I just look forward to what comes about.”
