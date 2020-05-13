Headstones and vases destroyed at Abernathy Cemetery

ABERNATHY, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview/Hale County Crime Stoppers has provided information about damages caused to the Abernathy Cemetery.
Sometime between May 4th and May 5, 2020 someone used a T-post to cause approximately $10,000 in damage to several headstones and vases at the Abernathy, Texas Cemetery.
The Plainview/Hale County Crimestoppers committee will pay a reward of up to $350 to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the following crime.
