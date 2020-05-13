KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Willow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Willow, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Willow is a 2.5-year-old pit who has been to the shelter a couple of times.
She is a sweet girl who comes off timid at first and would love a big backyard to run around in. She is also fixed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Willow’s adoption fees for Wednesday, May 13, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Honey
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.