Lubbock man indicted, charged with multiple counts of indecency, sexual assault of young girls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 31-year-old Chadrick Moore of Lubbock is in the Lubbock County Detention Center held on a combined bond of $200,000, accused of multiple counts of indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
There are currently two active indictments in Lubbock County.
The first charge of indecency with a child is from Sept. 23, 2018. This charge alleges that he knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a child younger than 14 years old by inappropriately touching her, forcing her to touch him inappropriately and by exposing himself to the child. This first indictment has three counts.
The second charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child is from May 30, 2019.
This charge alleges that Moore sexually assaulted a different girl who was 6 years old at the time of the incident.
Moore told investigators that he has four cases pending against him, all sexual in nature. He said the girls do not know each other.
Moore was also arrested for indecency with a child in 2017, charged in an incident that happened in 2016.
Moore told investigators he accepted a long time ago that he was going to be arrested and that he has accepted the fact that he is going to prison for a long time for exposing himself to young girls, according to the police report.
Lubbock County court documents show he was in jail for seven months on a charge of indecency with a child in 2018. That case was dismissed by Judge Jim Bob Darnell in the 140th District Court and signed by Criminal District Attorney Matthew D. Powell.
One case Moore discussed with investigators happened in Floyd County.
