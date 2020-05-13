Meals on Wheels hosts fundraiser to help clients, essential workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Meals on Wheels is partnering with Stephen Joseph Gifts to help support Meals on Wheels and essential workers.
They are selling t-shirts that say “Lubbock Stands Strong.”
The shirts are $10 and half of that money will go to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
Face masks purchase are also available and along with a purchase, a face mask will be given to an essential worker.
More information on the fundraiser can be found on the Meals on Wheels website. Shirt orders can be made here.
