$5,000 reward offered for tips about Jan. 1 shooting outside Level Nightclub

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crime Line is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard outside of the Level Nightclub on Jan. 1.
Investigators are specifically looking for information about the shooting outside club. Shephard was seen running from the club when he was shot.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
