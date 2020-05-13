Shallowater man indicted on charge of aggravated assault against a public servant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Codie Dee Seale, 34, of Shallowater has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.
On November 18, 2019 the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve a warrant out of Ector County for failure to appear in court for a charge of assault by strangulation - family violence in the 6800 block of N County Road 1630.
When police tried to serve the warrant Seale drove off in a vehicle and ran over a deputy’s foot and hit another officer with an open door. They were both taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.
Seale left from the 6800 block of North County Road 1630 going 90-95 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
Seale then got out of the vehicle in the 3600 block of County Road 2641 and ran behind a home in the area.
Deputies were able to find him and he was arrested.
Count one of the indictment states, Seale caused injury to a Lubbock County deputy by striking him with a vehicle.
In count two of the indictment, Seale caused injury to another deputy by striking him with a vehicle.
Count three says while using a vehicle, Seale intentionally ran from another deputy who was trying to arrest him.
Codie Dee Seale is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $125,000.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.