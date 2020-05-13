SPC opens Monday with restrictions

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Administrative office on the South Plains College campus in Levelland will open at 8 a.m. Monday.
Students are still encouraged to use online services when possible. But if they need to come to campus they are asked to call or email ahead to virtually set up an appointment with an adviser.
There will be signage to remind people about social distancing.
Currently, online registration for the summer and fall sessions are open to students. Online classes for Summer I will begin June 1.
Summer II will be from July 18 to Aug. 12, there’s no decisions made yet on if that will be online-only or mixed with face-to-face courses.
The college will open on Aug. 24 for the fall semester and have face-to-face courses then.
