Storm chances coming to an end tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Rain chances decrease across West Texas for the remainder of the night.
Clouds and fog may develop overnight, but most of the thunderstorms across the area should move east of us by midnight.
Temperatures fall into the upper 50’s for overnight lows.
The dryline should mix to the east during the day Thursday. A few storms remain possible for our eastern counties.
Highs top out in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.
Winds become southwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Humidity levels jump again Thursday night with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.
A few storms are possible Friday across most of the South Plains with highs in the upper 80’s.
