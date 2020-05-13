Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine adds assessment and curriculum expert

Amarillo, Texas (KCBD) - Marcelo Schmidt has joined the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an assistant professor of curriculum and assessment.
Marcello Schmidt has served as Director of Assessment, Accreditation and Data for the Texas Tech College of Education.
Schmidt also has more than seven years of experience using data for continuous improvement and support of student learning outcomes, two of those in the Texas Tech University Office of Planning & Assessment and the rest in the College of Education.
As Director of Assessment, Accreditation and Data, he was involved in supporting the college’s accreditation efforts.
“It’s such an honor to be a founding faculty member of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine,” Schmidt said, “perhaps the most forward-thinking, exciting educational event of the past few years for Texas Tech University, the region and the state. I look forward to learning with and from my new colleagues at the school. Asking and answering questions together about our program’s educational practices will keep us in a cycle of continuous improvement and ensure that we are preparing professionals true to our mission.”
Schmidt joins Loneragan, Dascanio, associate dean for clinical programs Britt Conklin, professor of surgery David Dutton, assistant professor of general veterinary practice Bethany Schilling, professor of medicine László Hunyadi, professor of surgery Nancy Zimmerman, visiting professor Jerry Black and associate professor of Library and Information Sciences Howard Rodriguez-Mori on the faculty for the School of Veterinary Medicine. Additional faculty members will be added over the summer and fall.
