Canyon assisted living center now considered coronavirus ‘hotspot’

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon says an assisted living center in the city is now considered a coronavirus hotspot.
The City of Canyon was informed of the situation at a local assisted living center where there are numerous cases of COVID-19 and ongoing testing of residents and employees.
Several agencies are involved in the situation including the City of Canyon, Amarillo Public Health and Texas Health and Human Services.
The City of Canyon says it is not authorized to release any information pertaining to facility or patient details.
If you have a loved one in a Canyon assisted living facility and have questions, you are encouraged to contact the facility directly.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.