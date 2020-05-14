Citibus launching free microtransit service to help with fixed-route schedule changes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting on Wednesday, May 20, Citibus will launch a free microtransit pilot program to help make up for some of the services they had to cut back due to COVID-19.
“We were evaluating our ridership and on April 20th, we had to make the decision to reduce our service from 30-minute service during our peak time, which is mornings and evenings. We had to reduce it from 30-minute service to hourly service all day. When we did that, we created bigger gaps in service,” said Citibus Manager, Chris Mandrell.
Now they’re trying to refill some of those gaps while making changes to make sure passengers feel safe inside. Mandrell says it will function like a rideshare app such as Lyft or Uber. After you request a ride through the Citibus On-Demand app, a van going in roughly the same direction that you want to go will pick you up and drop you off at your destination.
Mandrell says once you request a ride, Ciitbus should arrive within 10 minutes.
“We’re going to be using our existing Citibus CitiAccess fleet, so it’s going to be a 24-foot cutaway vehicle. We ‘re going to use the same type of vehicle and they will all be ADA accessible.”
Currently, due to COVID-19, they’ll only take three passengers at a time in one vehicle.
Mandrell hopes the public will test out this project and provide feedback so they can see if the program should become permanent.
Mandrell says they hope to start collecting fares on June 1.
The Citibus mobile app will be available for download in the App Store and Google Play.
You can also call 712-2000 ext. 236 to book a ride.
The service will run from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.