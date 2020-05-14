6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gaines County

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Gaines County reports six confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of May 19.
Case 1: Reported on Monday, March 24. Authorities said it was not acquired in Gaines County.
Case 2: Reported on Saturday, April 11.
Case 3: Reported May 4. The person is a female between the age of 90-99.
Case 4: Reported May 7. The person is a female between the ages of 0-19.
Case 5: Reported May 4. The person is a male between the ages of 30-39.
Case 6: Reported May 19. No details were given on the identity of this person. The source of the exposure is unknown.
Porter’s grocery store in Seminole released the following statement on social media on Monday, April 13:
Dear Porter’s Customers, Continuing our effort to be transparent, we are informing the public that one of our Team Members in Seminole, Texas, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This Team Member last worked on April 5, 2020, but left work early in the morning due to feeling ill. Porter’s was informed on Sunday, April 12, 2020, that this Team Member did test positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Porter’s is working with and following the direction of the South Plains Public Health District in response to this result. Porter’s has consistently been cleaning and sanitizing all of our stores beyond the suggested levels recommended by the CDC. We are taking every precaution to ensure our customers and Team Members have the safest environment possible to shop and work in. We know that this virus is something that we will have to face for the foreseeable future, and we are grateful for the selfless commitment our Team Members give to serve their communities each day. Porter’s asks that we come together as a community to send prayers and thoughts towards this Team Member, and all of our Team Members who are still working to take care of their communities. Thank you to our customers for the support and trust during this time. Sincerely, The Porter’s Team
Here’s the statement they released on Saturday evening, April 11 by Gaines County officials:
The South Plains Public Health District has confirmed its second case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Health District is working to identify recent contacts of the patient. This step identifies potential exposure risks. The South Plains Public Health District and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The District will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The District’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.
The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Seminole area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
