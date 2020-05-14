Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added two new cases of COVID-19 for an overall total of 607 cases since March 17.
- There are 222 active cases in Lubbock County with another 335 recoveries.
- The death toll remains at 50.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: City reports 2 new cases with 7 new recoveries on Wednesday
The National Guard is being deployed to Texas nursing homes to fight against COVID.
- The teams are equipped with advanced personal protective gear, ionized sprayers and vital oxide, a hospital-grade disinfectant.
- Six teams have already been deployed and more will come online in the coming days.
- Read the full order from Gov. Greg Abbott here: Governor Abbott, Texas National Guard Launch Disinfection Mission For Nursing Facilities
The former head of the federal biomedical research agency will testify before Congress today.
- Dr. Richard Bright says he was demoted for rejecting a drug President Donald Trump promoted as a possible therapy for COVID-19.
- Bright says the pandemic will get much worse unless leaders act to prevent a rebound.
- Read more here: Whistleblower: US could face virus rebound ‘darkest winter’
The Labor Department will release its weekly tally of new jobless claims today.
- Analysts predict another 2.5 million people have lost their jobs because of the COVID pandemic.
- That would push the unemployed number to more than 35 million in the last eight weeks.
- Read more here: Layoffs are easing but remain at historic levels as millions likely filed for unemployment last week
