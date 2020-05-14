Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock COVID cases continue single-digit jump, whistleblower to testify on pandemic response, unemployment numbers to be released today

By Michael Cantu | May 14, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 6:18 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock added two new cases of COVID-19 for an overall total of 607 cases since March 17.

The National Guard is being deployed to Texas nursing homes to fight against COVID.

The former head of the federal biomedical research agency will testify before Congress today.

The Labor Department will release its weekly tally of new jobless claims today.

