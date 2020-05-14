KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pico, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Pico is a 1-year-old pit who arrived at the shelter four weeks ago.
He is a quirky little soul who likes his time alone just as much as his time with people. He would prefer to be an only-dog.
Pico’s adoption fees for Thursday, May 14, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
