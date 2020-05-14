Lamb County reports new case of COVID-19; 10 total

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Lamb County as of May 14, bringing the county’s total to 10.
Lamb County Judge Mike DeLoach reports this new case is in a Sudan resident, a woman between 50-60-years-old. She is quarantined at home and was tested in Lubbock on Wednesday.
Another case was confirmed in Littlefield on Saturday at 6 p.m. This patient is a spouse of another patient and is quarantined at home. This patient was tested May 6th at LHC Family Medicine.
At 6:15 p.m., he was told about another two cases, These 2 patients are living at the same address. They we also tested in Lubbock. They are quarantined at home as well.
“This brings Lamb County to 9 cases total. We have 2 recoveries. We have another patient who will come out of quarantine tomorrow (Sunday). This will leave us 6 active cases: 1 in Sudan, 1 in Amherst, and 5 in Littlefield. The patient who comes out of quarantine Sunday Lives in Earth.”
The sixth case of COVID-19 was reported in Lamb County on May 7. This patient is a resident of Amherst.
On May 1, the county confirmed its fourth case of COVID-19 in Sudan. That case was a Sudan woman who is in her early 30′s.
Another positive case of COVID was reported in Eart on April 25. The person is quarantined at home. This will be the third case for the county.
The City of LIttlefield reported its second case of COVID on Sunday, April 12.
“This afternoon the County Judge was notified of a second confirmed positive case of Covid-19 in the community. This case was related to Patient-1 and this person has been in quarantine and remains in quarantine. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has not alerted us to any possible places of contact with this individual within our community. There are no other confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Littlefield or Lamb County at this time.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the first case in a resident of Littlefield on March 27.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.