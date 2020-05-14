Lubbock Navy reservist returns from fighting COVID-19 in New York City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Now in a precautionary quarantine, Petty Officer Jay Ellis spoke with KCBD about his deployment to New York City to help in the fight against COVID-19.
“When everybody came from their home towns, small towns, rural towns all across the country, we kind of felt like we were safe where we were and then we are coming straight to the epicenter,” Ellis said.
Ellis left his home town of Lubbock on April 7 to join other military personnel in New York City, to provide more manpower for health care workers battling coronavirus.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Ellis said. “But the military really came out reassuring us that we were going to be taken care of. They were going to protect us. We had all the gear we needed. We had all the elements in place. The protocols were set up so that we would be safe doing our jobs.”
Ellis was assigned to the Javits Center Medical Station, a temporary hospital and supply center in the Javits Convention Center set up by the Army Corps of Engineers.
“When I got there, it was about working with other sailors that I’d never worked with before, doing jobs we never done before on a mission that really was kind of being played out day-by-day - working with a branch that had already set up a foundation,” Ellis said.
The deployment orders Ellis received kept him away from home for 270 days. The last patients were discharged from the Javits Center Medical Station on May 1.
“It’s a relief, because that means that you accomplished your goals, and you did your job,” Ellis said. “There has to be an end. New York City wants their city back and we want the citizens to get their city back. We want to see this virus, we want to stop the spread of it and we want to see this virus go away. So, it was a good sign that we were wrapping up our mission and that the end was closer than we thought.”
But, while this mission may be over, there’s a chance for the fight against COVID-19 to pick up again for some military members. Ellis said the team was asked by its leaders if they would volunteer to respond to any other outbreak or need across the country.
“They asked us, ‘If we are to move on to another hotspot, to another mission, who of you would like to volunteer to continue on?’ I volunteered, of course, to stay on,” Ellis said. “About nine out of 10 of us volunteered to go. So, there may be a chance that I come home and I’m not home for long and I get called back up.”
While he waits for any other orders, Ellis said the experience has prompted him to look at life differently and he intends to enact some changes.
“I’m very excited to come home and spend more time with my son and my family, and not take those moments for granted,” Ellis said. “I also want to pursue more avenues in my career. But most importantly, it’s love. It’s a lot of love and forgiveness. I see a lot of people in this world not realize how short life truly is. A lot of innocent people died and they didn’t have any chance to plan for it. They didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. I’m never going to forget that and I’m going to live life every single day to the fullest from this point moving forward.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.