MSU Texas moving forward to join Texas Tech University system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Midwestern State University has decided to move forward with the invitation to join the Texas Tech University system.
MSU received an invitation to join the Texas Tech system in February.
The decision by MSU came Thursday, during a Board of Regents meeting.
MSU Governance 20-98: In light of the Board’s interest in expanding the dialogue with the Texas Tech University System regarding their invitation to MSU to consider joining the System, I move that the Board of Regents authorize President Shipley to enter into the process of negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding with the Texas Tech University System in conjunction with the Board Chairman so that the Board of Regents can be fully informed by its August 6, 2020 meeting.
MSU Presdident, Suzanne Shipley, has been moved by the Board of Regents to enter a memorandum of understanding with Texas Tech University.
A public comment section will be extended out for the general public to voice their opinions about joining the Texas Tech system.
More information will be provided to the Board of Regents at their meeting on August 6.
