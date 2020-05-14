New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Terry County

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Terry County, which brings the county’s total to 13 cases but only one active case.
This new case, reported Monday, is in a Brownfield woman between 20-and-29-years-old.
Terry County and the City of Brownfield reported all 12 of its previous cases of COVID-19 recovered on May 14. This new cases means only one case in Terry County is active.
Click here to see the latest from the South Plains Public Health District.
The South Plains Public Health District covers Gaines, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn and Dawson Counties.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.