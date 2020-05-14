New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Terry County

New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Terry County
Update on the COVID-19 cases on the South Plains (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff | April 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 11:26 AM

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Terry County, which brings the county’s total to 13 cases but only one active case.

This new case, reported Monday, is in a Brownfield woman between 20-and-29-years-old.

Terry County and the City of Brownfield reported all 12 of its previous cases of COVID-19 recovered on May 14. This new cases means only one case in Terry County is active.

The South Plains Public Health District covers Gaines, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn and Dawson Counties.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 18, 2020 South Plains Public Health District Confirms (1) New Case of Coronavirus (COVID-19)...

Posted by City of Brownfield on Monday, May 18, 2020

