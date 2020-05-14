Severe storms possible again Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot, breezy and dry day for most of the South Plains. The dryline edged to the east of the South Plains today allowing for dry winds to spread over the region.
Tomorrow, the dryline again will move east and this time, just like Wednesday, it may trigger some strong to severe storms in the late afternoon and evening.
As of now, the best chance of storms will be around mid-afternoon and continue into the late night and possibly early Saturday morning. The storms may develop near Lubbock late afternoon and move to the east. However, the dryline will be the determining factor where most of the storms will develop.
There is a good possibility of strong and severe storms along and east of the caprock late tomorrow, including large hail, 1”+ size and winds at or above 60 mph with heavy rain.
The high temps tomorrow will range from the upper 80s to low 90s across the area. It will be hot and dry in the west and hot and humid in the east/central areas of the South Plains on Friday.
By Saturday morning slightly cooler air will move into behind the departing storms and highs that day will remain in the mid 80s.
Sunday will also be in the 80s with some clouds and a slight storm chance in the area.
