Storm chances fall, temps rise, briefly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storm chances are low today, and with more sunshine and a southwest breeze it will be hotter this afternoon. In the next couple of days, storm chances will rise and temperatures will fall. At least a bit.
Considerable low cloudiness this morning in the central and eastern viewing area will give way to a mostly sunny sky by late morning. Temperatures will rise from the 50s and 60s into the 70s and 80s by lunch time.
The dryline, as a focus for storm development, played a major role in yesterday's storms. Especially location. The dryline was nearly stationary just west of Lubbock for much of Wednesday afternoon and early evening. During that time multiple storms fired along the boundary and then moved northeast, with several strong to severe storms moving across parts of Lubbock County.
The dryline overnight retreated to the west, lying north-northeast to south-southwest near the New Mexico state border this morning. It is anticipated to move east of the Caprock by late afternoon, as such...
Isolated thunderstorms may affect the far eastern and southeastern KCBD viewing area late this afternoon and early this evening. Any storm that develops will quickly become strong, possibly severe. Any storms are expected to move east of the viewing area by mid-evening.
Outside of that potential thunderstorm activity, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-90s in the south viewing area.
After the decrease in storm chances and increase in temperatures today, there will be bit of a reversal tomorrow and Saturday.
Storms are likely in the viewing area Friday and Saturday, though activity will favor the eastern half of the viewing area.
With that in mind, there will be little chance of a storm or - more importantly - measurable rainfall over the western South Plains. There will be a slight chance in the central viewing area, roughly near the Interstate 27 - Highway 87 corridor. Storms are most likely near and east of the Caprock, the eastern section of our viewing area.
I’ll be adding to this story through the morning. The updates will include rain event totals.
