COVID-19 precautions alter programs at Lubbock County Court Residential Treatment Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Lubbock County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 or Coronavirus, the Lubbock County Court Residential Treatment Center implemented its plans to prevent the spread of the disease in its facility, but that meant changing its programs.
“We have a fantastic registered nurse who was way ahead and has kept us up on everything Coronavirus,” CRTC Director Val Monteilh said. “As we planned on, as soon as the first case hit, our residents stopped working.”
Those residents are men 18 years and older who have violated their probation by using alcohol or drugs. Rather than incarcerate the non-violent offenders in a typical jail setting, they are sent to CRTC for cognitive behavioral therapy, anger management, parenting skills and other services. One component of CRTC is a work release program. However, that was stopped during the pandemic.
Monteilh tells KCBD the typical nine months in the CRTC has been reduced to six to seven months. That shorter time in the facility now includes more classroom programs, some used in other state facilities that don’t typically have a work program.
“We want to make sure that they get every ounce of treatment that they possibly can before they get out,” Monteilh said. “So, we’re doubling up on what we’re doing since they’re not working.”
The hope is that the early release from the facility will provide some time needed to re-enter this “new normal” outside the facility. In the meantime, CRTC district judges and facility staff are working to make the most of this time spent inside.
“It’s not going to be beneficial if they’re just sitting there doing time,” Monteilh said. “At least this way and we have the counselors and the program going. They have things that they can be working on in contact with their family, be able to make amends with different people, be able to do just different things that they can do.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.