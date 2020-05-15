Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for parts of the South Plains.
- Storms are possible during the early-afternoon hours into the evening.
Lubbock added seven new cases of COVID-19.
- The overall total is 614 cases since March 17 with 335 recoveries. Of those cases, 209 are active.
- The death toll remains at 50 people.
- Get a detailed look at those cases here: COVID-19: City reports 7 new cases, 20 more recovered as of Thursday
One suspect has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a police chase that ended in a crash this morning.
- Police started the chase shortly after midnight and it ended near 98th Street and Avenue P.
- The identity of the suspect has not been released.
- Read more here: 1 injured after police chase crash
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce more re-openings in the state on Monday.
- Gyms will be allowed to re-open then, at 25 percent capacity.
- Local gyms are deep cleaning and moving equipment to prepare for the return of customers.
- Read more here: Lubbock gyms prepare to reopen on Monday
The former head of a federal biomedical research facility says the U.S. government overlooked warning signs about the coronavirus in early January.
- Dr. Rick Bright says the government needs to prepare a strategy to distribute a vaccine, if and when it becomes available.
- Read more on Bright’s testimony here: Whistleblower: US still lacks virus plan; Americans at risk
