Eviction proceedings and debt collections can resume this month, Texas Supreme Court orders

“Experts are saying there is no visible end in sight for the COVID-19 crisis. The path ahead is unclear, and for people struggling to make the rent, being subject to an eviction could be jarring,” Rosales said. “Not only that, but the effects of evictions have further downstream effects on all of us. Tenants will have their lives upended as a result of evictions, landlords may have an increase in empty units they can't fill and cities will have a homelessness crisis on their hands.”