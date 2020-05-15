FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe weather is expected in the KCBD viewing area this afternoon and evening. As such, the First Alert Forecast Team is designating this a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD). Destructive very large hail, high winds, and heavy rain which may result in localized flooding, are likely with SOME of the storms.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms may develop by early afternoon over the central KCBD viewing area. This includes the Lubbock area. Storm coverage and intensity are expected to rapidly increase, and widespread severe storms are possible. The areas most at risk will be the southern and eastern viewing area.
However, a slight shift to the west would increase the threat in and near Lubbock, and perhaps Plainview and Brownfield. Be weather aware.
Scattered strong to severe storms may continue through early evening, especially over the eastern viewing area.
Be alert to water which may cover roads, especially at night when it is more difficult to see this hazard.
The dryline, as it did Wednesday, will be a significant element in today's weather. This morning it runs southwest to northeast across the viewing area. Roughly from between Hobbs and Seminole, to near Lubbock, to near Silverton.
