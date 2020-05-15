Flags at half-mast for Peace Officer Memorial Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Flags throughout the country were at half-mast for Peace Officer Memorial Day Friday which, this year, finishes off national Police Week.
To commemorate the day, wardens with the Parks & Wildlife Department gathered at 8 a.m. outside its regional office at 1702 Landmark Ln. The wardens gathered around their flag outside, said a prayer and watched as the flag was dropped to half-mast.
President Donald Trump designed May 15 as Peace Officer Memorial Day on May 8 to honor the law enforcement officers around the U.S. who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
However, in Texas the day is observed each year. So far this year, Texas has lost 76 peace officers.
“It’s not enough to tell fellow Texans to remember and (have) appreciation for those we’ve lost,” Major Quint Balkcom with the Texas Game Wardens, said.
