I Beat Pete: At-Home edition: Social Distancing Shooting vs Idalou

UBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Competing from our own homes, this week we did Social Distancing shooting on the basketball court.
With six feet the standard recommendation for social distancing, we shot six feet away from the basket.. You’d get two minutes to make as many six foot shots as you could.
We all competed at the same time from our own homes.’
At-Home challenges add pressure because you just don’t know what you’re opponent is doing.
We all did this challenge 7:30pm Wednesday so weather played a factor as it was raining, windy and even hailing.
