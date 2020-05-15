KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sarge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sarge, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sarge is a 2.5-year-old brindle pit who has been with the shelter for about 10 weeks.
He comes off a bit aloof at first, but warms up quickly to others. He’s also recommended to be an only-dog.
Sarge is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. His adoption fees for Friday, May 15, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pico
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.