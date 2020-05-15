Keith Urban to perform Saturday at an empty Grand Ole Opry

Keith Urban will perform in front of no audience at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday. (Source: Chris Hollo/Circle)
May 15, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 4:52 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Country music superstar Keith Urban is headlining Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry broadcast, and he will perform in front of no audience at the historic venue.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are also scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, and the broadcast will air on Circle.

Circle will also carry a livestream of the event on Facebook and YouTube.

The Grand Ole Opry has hosted Saturday night concerts for weeks without an audience during the coronavirus pandemic. The Nashville concert venue has a streak of more than 4,900 straight weeks of live performances.

Check your local listings here so you can see what channel Circle airs on where you live.

