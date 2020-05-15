Lamb County reports new case of COVID-19 on May 21; 12 total

By KCBD Staff | March 27, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 11:00 AM

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Lamb County as of May 21, bringing the county’s total to 12.

The May 21 case is a man between 30-and-40-years-old who lives in Sudan. He is currently quarantined at home and is a family member of a previous case in the county.

There are currently four active cases of COVID in the county. Two are in Sudan and two are in Littlefield.

Along with that there are eight recoveries.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the first case in a resident of Littlefield on March 27.

