LPD seeks public’s help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at SAS Shoe Store, located at 3602 Slide Road.
The suspect entered the store through the front entrance and walked toward an employee behind the checkout counter. The suspect approached the counter, displayed a knife and demanded the money from the register. The employee complied, the suspect took the money and fled the shoe store, heading northbound along Slide Road.
A Crime Line reward is being offered up to $1,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
